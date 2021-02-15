Arson Investigation Underway Following Fire in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say an arson investigation is underway following a residential structure fire that took place late Sunday night in Oil City.

(Photo courtesy of Les Nolan)

Chief Mark Hicks of the Oil City Fire Department told exploreClarion.com a fire that destroyed an apartment building on Colbert Avenue on Sunday night has been ruled a case of arson.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the fire was first called in around 9:14 p.m. on February 14.

Oil City Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Oil City Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to Chief Hicks, there was already heavy fire in the rear of the structure, which contained two apartments, when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Hicks said there were residents in the home when the fire broke out; however, everyone was able to escape safely.

One major concern was that the fire was endangering other structures, Hicks noted, including a church, another residence, and a garage nearby.

According to Hicks, firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly, but there was some cosmetic damage to the church and the garage to the rear of the structure.

However, the apartment building was a complete loss.

Hicks reported that the owner of the building does have insurance, and the three displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

There were also no injuries reported among first responders who battled the blaze.

Hicks said the investigation into the fire is ongoing, but police do currently have multiple suspects.

“There are some suspects we want to talk to,” he noted.

Oil City Fire Department, Oil City Police, and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.