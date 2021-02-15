 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smothered Burritos

Monday, February 15, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Treat your friends by hosting a spicy burrito night!

Ingredients

1 can (10 ounces) green enchilada sauce
3/4 cup salsa verde

1 pound ground beef
4 flour tortillas (10 inches)
1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, mix enchilada sauce and salsa verde.

-In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 8-10 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in 1/2 cup sauce mixture.

-Spoon 2/3 cup beef mixture across the center of each tortilla; top each with 3 tablespoons cheese. Fold bottom and sides of tortilla over filling and roll up.

-Place in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Pour remaining sauce mixture over top; sprinkle with remaining 3/4 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


