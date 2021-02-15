Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smothered Burritos

Treat your friends by hosting a spicy burrito night!

Ingredients

1 can (10 ounces) green enchilada sauce

3/4 cup salsa verde



1 pound ground beef4 flour tortillas (10 inches)1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, mix enchilada sauce and salsa verde.

-In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 8-10 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in 1/2 cup sauce mixture.

-Spoon 2/3 cup beef mixture across the center of each tortilla; top each with 3 tablespoons cheese. Fold bottom and sides of tortilla over filling and roll up.

-Place in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Pour remaining sauce mixture over top; sprinkle with remaining 3/4 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes.

