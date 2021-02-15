Earl H. Adams, 98, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday February 8, 2021 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Franklin, PA on December 18, 1922 a son of the late Earl and Mabel Hause Adams.

Earl served in the United States Army during World War II in the 135th AA Gun Battalion. He was employed at Skinner Engine Company as a machinist for 46 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Gem City Gun Club and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid reader of magazines and newspapers.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy “Dot” Ditzenberger Adams; three brothers, George, Robert, and Harold Adams; and two sisters, Betty Hanna and Marie Baker.

Survivors include two daughters, Gina Adams and Rita Daub and her husband, Michael, all of Erie; two grandchildren, Laurie Patterson and Gary Daub; five great grandchildren, Sara, Jessica, Rachel, Nick, and Jake; three sisters, Ruth Eakin of Franklin, Linda Cochran (Charles) of Franklin, and Judy Bunce (William) of Warren; two brothers, Paul Adams of Erie, and Jack Adams (Betty) of Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services and burial will be private for the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Mercy Hilltop Senior Center, 444 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, 16504.

