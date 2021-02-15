Emlenton Man Injured in Route 322 Crash

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man was transported to UPMC Northwest following a crash on U.S. 322 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, on U.S. 322 just east of Peg A Nal Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say 61-year-old Timothy S. Kriebel, of Emlenton, was operating a 2018 GM Canyon, traveling east on U.S. 322 when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a group of trees. The impact caused the vehicle to rotate 45 degrees clockwise, and it then came to a final rest on the east shoulder of the roadway.

Kriebel suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Minich’s Towing.

Rockland Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Kriebel was cited for a traffic violation.

