 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Marienville Man Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 62

Monday, February 15, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle sheered off a utility pole along State Route 62 on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 62 just north of Kozlow Lane.

Police say 30-year-old James D. Porter, of Marienville, was operating a 2009 Ford Econoline E250, traveling west on State Route 62, when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle sheered off the utility pole and then traveled approximately 30 feet further and came to a final rest facing west.

Porter was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end and was towed from the scene by Venango Towing.

President Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Porter was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, February 14, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.