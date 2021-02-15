Marienville Man Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 62

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle sheered off a utility pole along State Route 62 on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 62 just north of Kozlow Lane.

Police say 30-year-old James D. Porter, of Marienville, was operating a 2009 Ford Econoline E250, traveling west on State Route 62, when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle sheered off the utility pole and then traveled approximately 30 feet further and came to a final rest facing west.

Porter was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end and was towed from the scene by Venango Towing.

President Township Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Porter was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

