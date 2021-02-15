Mary Ann Lyons Spring, 90, a resident of Ball Pavilion at Brevillier Village and formerly Benetwood Apartments, passed away Tuesday February 9, 2021, at Ball Pavilion.

She was born in Oil City, PA, on June 18, 1930, daughter of the late William and Anna Schwakopf Lyons.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Oil City and Bryant & Stratton Business College.

Mary Ann began her career as a secretary at Oilwell Supply Co. She then continued to work alongside her husband Bill, owner of Southside Pharmacy in Oil City. She retired after many years working with Venango Internal Medicine.

While living in Oil City Mary Ann was a member of St. Stephen’s Church where she served in several ministries. She also supported St. Stephen’s Grade School and Venango Christian High School. While living in Erie she was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church where she also gave generously of her time serving in many ministries. Mary Ann’s Small Christian Community was very important to her. She was an active member of the Cursillo movement. Mary Ann had a passion for cooking but she was truly happy when spending time with her family. She was the biggest fan at her grandchildren’s many sporting events.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Spring and son-in-law, William Keown.

Survivors include her son, William J. Spring (Anne) of Erie; daughter, Mary Ellen Keown of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, William Spring Jr. (Kayla), Nicholas Spring (Alena), Adam Spring (Lauren Kenny, fiance’), Daniel Spring (Malory), William Keown and Sarah Keown and great grandchildren, Olivia, Henrik and Lilyana. She is also survived by special cousins Dick and Joyce Billingsley and many friends she treated like family. Mary Ann was loved by everyone.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ball Pavilion for the exceptional care they gave Mary Ann.

A Funeral Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date with private burial in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church 837 Bartlett Road Harborcreek, PA, 16421.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc. 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

