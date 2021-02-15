Mindy Sue Procious, 41, of Hawthorn, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born February 14, 1979, in Clarion, she was the daughter of Edward A. and Rhonda S. (Shoemaker) Yount.

She married Jason S. Procious on April 5, 2003 and he survives.

Mindy was employed as a Dental Hygienist for Dr. Quinn Lundberg in Brockway. She attended the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her father, Edward Yount, of New Bethlehem; her husband, Jason Procious, of Hawthorn; two daughters, Jenna Procious and Bethany Procious, both of Hawthorn; and a sister, Jennifer Pfaff and her husband, Jason, of Shippenville.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rhonda Yount.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, in the church, with Pastor Dottie Kunselman officiating.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

