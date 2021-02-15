Police Investigating Report of Indecent Assault in Sligo

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of indecent assault in Sligo Borough.

An incident of child abuse involving indecent assault was recently reported in Sligo Borough, according to police.

Police say the reported incident occurred approximately three to four years ago, and it involved an 11-year-old female victim from Clarion.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

