Police Release Details of Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:51 a.m. on February 2, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 33-mile marker, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say 33-year-old Evans Fiattor, of Irving, Texas, was operating a 2016 Freightliner Straight truck, traveling east on Interstate 80 next to a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia, operated by 35-year-old Yuda T. Kyekulidde, of Cambridge, Mass., when Kyekulidde failed to maintain his lane of travel. The rear driver’s side of Kyekulidde’s truck then struck Fiattor’s truck.

According to police, Kyekulidde exited the interstate at Exit 42 and Fiattor followed to exchange information. However, Kyekulidde then got back onto the interstate traveling east. Fiattor then entered a truck stop in Emlenton and contacted police.

Both Kyekulidde and Fiattor were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were able to be driven.

Kyekulidde was cited for duty to give information and render aid.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

