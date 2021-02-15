Police Release Details of I-80 Crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township earlier this month.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:31 p.m. on February 5, on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 56, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crash involved a 2009 Ford F-250, operated by 49-year-old Kenneth C. Orloski, of Butler, and a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer operated by 38-year-old Siclaire Brisa, of Oldsmar, Florida.

Brisa suffered possible injuries of unknown severity but was not transported.

Orloski was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Orloski was cited for careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

