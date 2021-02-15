Ruth L. Miller, 88, of Utica, passed away at 7:20 p.m. at her residence on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Born on January 15, 1933, in Oil City, Ruth was the daughter of the late Charles A and Arietta Whitcomb Roberts. She married Robert G. Miller on January 12, 1951, and he survives.

Prior to her retirement, Ruth worked as a Secretary at Utica Elementary School for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Utica Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles, bowling, swimming, bingo and “scratch off” lottery tickets.. She especially cherished the times she spent with her family.

In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her 4 sons, Robert A. Miller and his wife, Betsy, of Meadville, Steven D. Miller and his wife, Jeanette, of Cochranton, Ricky A. Miller and his wife, Rindi, of Utica, and Randal L. Miller and his wife, Tina, of Polk. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, Dana Edgel, Brooke Burchill, Lori Miller, Mitchell Miller, Luke Miller, Randalyn Miller, Charles Miller, Lana Mestas and Shawn McGuigan; and her 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her 4 brothers, George Roberts, Edwin Roberts, Richard Roberts, and William Roberts; and her granddaughter, Stephanie Miller.

Family and friends of Ruth will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Wednesday, February 17th from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm. The funeral home will have COVID/social distancing protocols in place.

Funeral Services for Ruth will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Utica Presbyterian Church and/or to the Utica VFD.

To send flowers, cards or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

