Say What?!: Oblivious Winner Carried $1M Lottery Ticket Around for a Month

DARWIN, Australia – An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot worth more than $1 million said she carried her winning ticket around for over a month before she knew it was a big winner.

The Darwin, Northern Territory woman told The Lott officials she bought her ticket for the Jan. 9 TattsLotto drawing at Bardens Pharmacy in Darwin, but she didn’t check the ticket to see if it was a winner until over a month later.

