School Closings and Delays for Monday, February 15, 2021
Monday, February 15, 2021 @ 05:02 AM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 15, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED: 7:10 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021
CLOSED:
Good Hope Christian Preschool – CLOSED
Oil City Area School District – CLOSED
CLOSED – REMOTE LEARNING:
Armstrong School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Lenape Tech – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Moniteau School District – CLOSED – Remote Learning
Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED – all students Pre-K through 12 – Remote Instruction
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
