School Closings and Delays for Monday, February 15, 2021

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 15, 2021.

UPDATED: 7:10 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021

CLOSED:

Good Hope Christian Preschool – CLOSED



Oil City Area School District – CLOSED

CLOSED – REMOTE LEARNING:

Armstrong School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day

Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – CLOSED – Remote Instruction

Lenape Tech – CLOSED – Remote Instruction

Moniteau School District – CLOSED – Remote Learning

Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED – all students Pre-K through 12 – Remote Instruction

