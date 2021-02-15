SPONSORED: Dubrook to Add Seven New Concrete Truck to Their Growing Fleet
Big things have been happening in Dubrook’s southern division.
The addition of a brand-new state of the art concrete plant in 2020 has continued to provide Dubrook with the highest level of quality control over their various concrete mixes that their customers require.
Dubrook is proud to announce in 2021 that the company will be adding seven brand new concrete trucks to their growing fleet.
These shiny new trucks will most frequently be rolling around their Butler and Evans City plants, but don’t be shocked to see them at any of their other plant locations.
Don’t forget to stop in at their newest location located in Bradford, Pa.
Dubrook is committed to offering its customers the best service in the industry. New trucks and equipment will eliminate breakdowns and allow their fleet to haul more quality concrete in 2021.
Dubrook hopes to see you at a job site soon!
Call their sales team at 844-DUBROOK (844-382-7665) to see what they can do for you.
Dubrook has redi-mix plants in Clarion, DuBois, St Marys, Butler, Evans City, and Bradford.
For more information, visit Dubrook’s website here.
Also visit Dubrook’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dubrookinc for the latest news on Dubrook’s growing fleet!
