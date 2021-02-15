Featured Local Jobs: County of Clarion is Hiring

Clarion County is hiring the following positions within multiple departments.

Please visit their website below for the full ads, to get more information on the positions, and for the Clarion County Application.

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Applications can also be picked up at:



Clarion County Administration Building330 Main StreetClarion, PA 16214

Completed Applications can be emailed to: tkriebel@co.clarion.pa.us

Or mailed to:

Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

If you have any questions, please feel free to call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812

Children and Youth Services

Caseworker – Intake Supervisor – Salary Range $38,854.40-$46,185.67 – 40 hours/week

This is professional social service work of a supervisory nature. Employees in this class supervise the provision of case management services to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged, and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county social service workers, but the worker will also carry a caseload. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports and results attained.

Qualifications: Two years of professional experience in public or private social work and a bachelor’s degree with major course work in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; OR any equivalent combination of experience and education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Deadline to Apply: Wednesday February 24th, 2021 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Department of Public Safety

Becoming certified as an Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatcher

Dispatching local EMS, Fire, and Police Agencies to emergency and non-emergency calls

Working with multiple agencies including PEMA and FEMA, PennDOT on road conditions, surrounding counties on large scale incidents, Emergency Management on hazmat scenarios and large scale incidents, and more.

This position would best be filled by someone who is detail oriented, focused, and has good communication skills. Some duties of this position include but are not limited to:

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12 hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Qualifying applicants will be required to pass a test consisting of basic reading, typing, memory, and multitasking skills.

Commissioners Office

This position performs an array of functions to help Clarion County with it’s projects and goals. Position performs standardized duties that follow established methods and procedures. Employee is expected to perform with limited guidance after the work process is learned and on regular assignments. Position is assigned to work in various county departments as needed.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background.

