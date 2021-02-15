WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect for Area; Ice Accumulation, Up to Seven Inches of Snow Anticipated

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

(Pictured: A woman shovels snow during a winter storm in Pa. AP Photo/Matt Slocum.)

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021:

Winter Storm Warning



URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGENational Weather Service Pittsburgh PA400 AM EST Mon Feb 15 2021

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Hancock-

CITIES:

Including the cities of New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cadiz, Steubenville, Zanesville, Cambridge, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, and Weirton

400 AM EST Mon Feb 15 2021

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.

Click here to learn more about the difference between a Winter Storm Watch, Warning, and Advisory.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.