Clarion County Jail Board Considers Reopening Visitation

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa, (EYT) – Work release for inmates at the Clarion County Jail is still prohibited because of COVID-19 precautions, but visitation rights may return following last week’s meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board.

Warden Jeff Hornberger said he talked to the prison doctor on Wednesday about the general population at the jail and in detail about work release and visitation.

“As far as work release goes, he really was not in favor of that yet,” said Hornberger. “But, as far as visitation, he said that’s at the prison board’s discretion. Some inmates really haven’t had visits since probably July or August. Any new visitation would be through the glass.

“A few inmates have been here throughout the whole pandemic, and they have not been able to physically see their loved ones at all yet. I sort of would like to maybe slowly get these (inmates) back into that, but that’s again entirely left up to the prison board.”

After discussion among the board, Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley and board members suggested waiting another month before taking action on visitation.

“Jeff, let’s think about next month and bring it back up for discussion by that time,” said Brosius. “We’ll have more vaccinations out there for the general public, and it might be a little safer.”

“If we wait, more people will have an opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Heasley.

Hornberger said he agreed 100 percent with the commissioners.

“The inmates question me daily on it,” said Hornberger. “Everybody’s very curious to see when they could actually physically see their loved ones again, but I think it’s more of a stress factor on the inmates than the stress on the staff.”

The board urged Hornberger to let the inmates know visitation is being considered. Visitors would come into the lobby and then go directly into that glassed-in area. There will be no access to the back of the jail.

Hornberger estimated that 25 percent of his staff have been vaccinated on a volunteer basis. None of the inmates have been offered a vaccination, but they have been tested.

A remote visitation procedure is still in the works.

“That’s been approved, and we just had our kickoff meeting last month,” said Hornberger. “We have a bunch of scheduled different dates when everything has to be completed. We’re looking right around the middle of March for a kickoff date.”

In other business:

• The board requesting approval from the Clarion County Commissioners for renewal of PIMCC (Prison Inmate Medical Cost Containment). PIMCC is medical cost management/educational program dedicated to assisting county prisons with the containment of all costs relating to prison inmate medical expenses. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania offers the program.

“This saves us a lot of money on medical expenses and prescriptions, as well as doctor visits, hospital visits, emergency room visits, and so forth,” said Hornberger.

• Hornberger said the fiscal analysis looks good at the start of the calendar year, but he noted that trash removal was up a little bit.

“I had to increase our trash (removal expenses) a little, just for the simple fact that we were eating on Styrofoam every day because we didn’t want to reuse dishes (because of COVID concerns). That has gone back down to normal, so I can use trays, and we’re getting back to a normal routine on that.”

• The current population is 49 as of February 8 and there were 16 females and 33 males.

• In January there were 27 commitments and 26 releases.

• Inmates recorded 152 visits to the counselor (including multiple visits by the same individuals), two inmates were placed on suicide watch. A total of 18 inmates were seen in-house by a contracted psychiatrist that visits the jail.

