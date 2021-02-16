 

2021 Cutest Couple Contest Winners Announced

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

EC contest winnersCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Six couples were selected as the 2021 Cutest Couple Contest winners, and one couple won People’s Choice.

In Clarion County, the submissions that won were Alix Bell and her significant other, and Jennifer Kerle and her significant other.

Alix Bell

Alix Bell

Jennifer Kerle

Jennifer Kerle

In Venango County, the submissions that won were Wendy Finch Weiss and her significant other, and Deb Spangler and her significant other.

Deb Spangler

Deb Spangler

Wendy Finch Weiss

Wendy Finch Weiss

In Jefferson County, the submissions that won were Austin Bailey and his significant other, and Brandi Bailey McConnaughey and her significant other.

Austin Bailey

Austin Bailey

Brandi Bailey McConnaughey

Brandi Bailey McConnaughey

Winning the People’s Choice Award was Kaylie Gathers and her significant other.

Kaylie Gathers

Kaylie Gathers

If you were selected as a winner, please email us at explorecontests@gmail.com with the designated county included.

Congratulations to all winners and thank you for the submissions.


