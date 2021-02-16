2021 Cutest Couple Contest Winners Announced

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Six couples were selected as the 2021 Cutest Couple Contest winners, and one couple won People’s Choice.

In Clarion County, the submissions that won were Alix Bell and her significant other, and Jennifer Kerle and her significant other.

In Venango County, the submissions that won were Wendy Finch Weiss and her significant other, and Deb Spangler and her significant other.

In Jefferson County, the submissions that won were Austin Bailey and his significant other, and Brandi Bailey McConnaughey and her significant other.

Winning the People’s Choice Award was Kaylie Gathers and her significant other.

If you were selected as a winner, please email us at explorecontests@gmail.com with the designated county included.

Congratulations to all winners and thank you for the submissions.

