A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of rain showers before 9am, then a chance of snow showers between 9am and 5pm, then a chance of flurries after 5pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 20 by 5pm. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -1. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Snow likely before noon, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between noon and 2pm, then snow after 2pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Snow showers before 10pm, then snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

