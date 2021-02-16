Alfred Leroy Johnson, 88, of Ludlow passed away Sunday January 31, 2021 at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Mr. Johnson was born June 12, 1932 in Kane a son of Leroy A. and Julia Dickinson Johnson. Mr Johnson attended school in Ludlow and graduated from Kane High School class of 1950 and attended Upsala College for 1 ½ years before enlisting in the US Army earning the rank of corporal, He was stationed at Camp Roeder in Australia and it was there that he met the love of his life Theresia Zahler. They would spend the next 52 years together before her passing on June 6, 2007.

Alfred was employed by National Fuel Gas before retiring in 1988. In 1970 he went into partnership with Robert Nelson and started their own natural gas business; Nel-Jo LLC.

Alfred loved the community of Ludlow and proudly represented Ludlow whenever possible. He served as Boy Scout Leader for Troop 50 for 27 years, was a school board director for Kane Area School District for 6 years, served as one of the founding members of the Ludlow Television Corporation which helped bring cable television to the Ludlow area. He also served as an officer for the Ludlow Water Association and served multiple leadership positions at the Moriah Lutheran Church including Board member, Sunday School Superintendant and director of the Moriah Cemetery. He worked many years as a volunteer at the Sheffield Food Pantry and was a long standing member of Ludlow’s James Uber American Legion Post 489 where he served as Chaplin. Later in life Alfred served as a volunteer and board member at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Surviving are five children, Barry (Pam) Johnson, Ludlow, Yolanda Johnson, Cape Cod, Mass, Lisa (Thor) Helgason, Newton, Mass, Annette (Peter) Muttel, Topsham, Maine and Heidi (Donny) Plouse, Covington, PA. Nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Johnson, Sarah Johnson Norcott, Allyse Muttel Bray, Alina, Erin and Emily Muttel, Anders and Brandon Helgason and Olivia Plouse. Two great grandchildren, Abigal and Elizabeth Bray and a sister, Delores (Jack) Lee, Youngsville. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son, Alfred J. Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials if desired may be made to the Lutheran Home at Kane, Moriah Lutheran Church or Wildcat Park.

