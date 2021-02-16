BREAKING NEWS: Abducted Teen Found Safe in Venango County

VENANGO CO. (EYT) – A teenager abducted in New York was found safe in Venango County, Pa. on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, 17-year-old Stephanie White (pictured above left) was found safe in the Barkeyville area.

The investigation is currently being handled by PSP Franklin, according to a state police representative.

White was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Micheal Mesco (pictured above right) on February 15 in North Towanda, New York.

Police were looking for White and Mesco in western Pennsylvania after they were spotted in the area of State Route 8 in Harrisville, Pa.

They were reportedly traveling in a blue 2015 Nissan Rogue bearing New York registration HPS3840.

The incident prompted a state-wide Amber Alert. The Pa. State Police issued the alert at 8:38 a.m. on Tuesday. It was cancelled around 8:55 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

No additional details are available at this time.

