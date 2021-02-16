BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Teen

NORTH TOWANDA, NY (EYT) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted teen who was last seen in western Pennsylvania.

According to police, 17-year-old Stephanie White (pictured above left) was abducted by 50-year-old Micheal Mesco (pictured above right) on February 15 in North Towanda, New York.

Police say they were last seen in the area of State Route 8 in Harrisville, Pa.

White is described as 4’10” tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a Deadpool logo, red and black pajama pants with a Harley Quinn logo, and black and white high-top sneakers.

Mesko is described as 6’1″ tall and 270 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and a surgical scar on the right side of his neck.

Mesko is reportedly driving a blue 2015 Nissan Rogue bearing New York registration HPS3840.

Anyone with information regarding White and Mesko’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.

