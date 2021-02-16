Charles N. Royer

Charles N. (Bud) Royer, 83, of N. Fraley St. Kane passed away Thursday February 4, 2021 at UPMC Hamot Erie.

Born April 18, 1937 in Kane he was a son of Homer C. and Alice E Rossey Royer. In July of 1975 he married the former Rosa Marie Persico who survives.

Mr. Royer attended school in Kane and served in the United States Navy for 4 years traveling all over the world. He worked in construction and at Affiliated Industry and retired from Holgate Toys. Mr. Royer loved time spent with is daughter and family, socializing with friends around campfires and reminiscing about the time he spent in Halsey with his siblings in his adolescent years. He also loved to talk about his Navy career and his time aboard the USS Oak Hill.

Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Tina (Jeff) Biel, Wilcox; 4 stepchildren, Lucian Drost, Union City, Patricia (Jack) Golden, Bradford, Joanne (Joseph) Proesl, Kane and Daniel (Criss) Drost, Olean, NY. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Skylar Biel, Sailor Biel, Danielle (Joseph) Sporer, Jenna (Eric) Golden Bresnehan, Jackie (Carmen) Vecchiarella, Kristi (Andy) Proesl, Conner L Drost, Ryan Drost and John (Marissa) Golden, 3 great grandchildren; Gage Mullin, Jacob Bresnehan and Jude Golden, 3 sisters; Lucy Paul in South Carolina, Barb Skerl, Smethport and Connie Bouch, Kane, a brother, Ron Royer, Smethport and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Norma Hoffman and 4 brothers; Roy, Cecil, Wayne and Art Royer.

Private services will be held in the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home 103 S Fraley St with Rev. David Pfleiger, Chaplin at the Lutheran Home at Kane officiating.

