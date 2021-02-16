Chris Marshall’s Alley-Oop Slam Named PA’s #2 Dunk of the Week

A massive alley-oop dunk courtesy of Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall made Hudl’s “Sick Dunks of the Week” list for the week of February 7.

The dunk came in Redbank Valley’s 69-29 win over Moniteau on Friday, February 12. After Marquese Gardlock broke away in transition, he threw a delicate lob pass to Marshall, who provided a big slam to finish the play.

Watch Marshall’s dunk (and several more dunks) here.

