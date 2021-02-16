Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamed Corn

This recipe is the perfect solution for a last-minute side dish!

Ingredients

2 packages (one 16 ounces, one 10 ounces) frozen corn

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened and cubed



1/4 cup butter, cubed1 tablespoon sugar1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

-In a 3-qt. slow cooker coated with cooking spray, combine all ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until cheese is melted and corn is tender. Stir just before serving.

