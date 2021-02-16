Clarion County Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday, Eight Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., February 16, Clarion County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,595, and the death toll remains at 79.

Neighboring Forest County reported eight new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,367. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 16, there were 10,981 additional positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday, February 12, bringing the statewide total to 899,237.

LOCAL REGION – Cases Since Friday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4768 39 4807 115 Butler 13351 138 13489 354 (2 new) Clarion 2582 13 2595 79 Clearfield 5958 80 6038 111 (1 new) Crawford 6149 59 6208 135 (2 new) Elk 2243 24 2267 35 (1 new) Forest 1359 8 1367 19 Indiana 4934 38 4972 154 (1 new) Jefferson 2684 27 2711 83 McKean 2931 41 2972 60 Mercer 7766 87 7853 236 (1 new) Venango 3225 30 3255 78 Warren 2091 19 2110 95

