Clarion Rotary Giving Away $5,000 in Scholarship Awards for 2021

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion Rotary 2021CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will be accepting applications for $4,000 worth of scholarships through March 31, 2021.

In addition, the organization will be selecting a Clarion Career Center student for a $1,000 award.

Three (3) $1,000 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism.

One (1) $1,000 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism. The student must also have been accepted to Clarion University.

One (1) $1,000 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded for the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2021.

For more information and applications please contact your high school guidance counselor and/or visit www.clarionrotary.com.


