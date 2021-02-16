Clarion Rotary Giving Away $5,000 in Scholarship Awards for 2021

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will be accepting applications for $4,000 worth of scholarships through March 31, 2021.

In addition, the organization will be selecting a Clarion Career Center student for a $1,000 award.

Three (3) $1,000 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism.

One (1) $1,000 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism. The student must also have been accepted to Clarion University.

One (1) $1,000 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded for the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2021.

For more information and applications please contact your high school guidance counselor and/or visit www.clarionrotary.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.