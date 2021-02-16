‘Countdown to 2021 Redistricting: Northwest PA Wants Fair Districts’ Virtual Town Hall Set for Feb. 23

Fair Districts of Pennsylvania, The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, and The League of Women voters of Clarion County invite interested Pennsylvanians in the Northwest region to attend a special Virtual Town Hall on Redistricting.

This year, Pennsylvania joins every state in the nation in drawing updated voting district maps for state legislative and U.S. congressional seats, based on the latest census data. For Pennsylvania, the effort will be further complicated because Pennsylvania will likely lose one of its 18 congressional seats due to a drop in state population.

Program:

**Fair Districts PA speaker and advocacy advisor Tony Crocamo will review the history of recent non-partisan redistricting reform efforts and describe current legislative priorities. These include the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (LACRA) HB 22, now being considered by the state legislature. It would mandate greater transparency in the redistricting process, greater citizen participation, and set guidelines to assure the creation of fairer maps.

**Fair Districts PA Chair, and Vice President – Government & Social Policy for the PA League, Carol Kuniholm, will suggest ways Pennsylvanians, working together on a nonpartisan basis in the months ahead, can make sure we have districts that are fair for all, including building citizen pressure to pass LACRA.

The event is open to the public. To take part, visit www.fairdistrictspa.com/events. Click on the Feb. 23 event and register for the event.

A Zoom Link will be emailed the day before the event to all registrants.

“Residents of northwestern PA, like Pennsylvanians across the state, have made it very clear in recent years that they want fair, impartial, transparent redistricting. But too many of our gerrymandered lawmakers have been unresponsive,” said Fair Districts regional coordinator Don Goldstein. “It’s time for that to change,” added Mercer County Fair Districts and area League coordinator Luanne Salaga. “The League and Fair Districts encourage everyone in our area to engage with this nonpartisan effort to achieve effective reforms. Join us Feb. 23 and learn more.”

