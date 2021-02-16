Dennis LaVern Haight, 68 of Greeves Street Kane passed away Thursday January 28, 2021 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Born October 1, 1952 in Kane he was a son of Jack and Lois Grady Haight. On August 19, 1972 he married the former Nancy Ellen Ford who survives. Mr. Haight attended school in Kane and had word at Kane Hardwood for many years. Mr. Haight loved to paint pictures and collect coins,

Surviving besides his wife are a sister, Sally Allshouse, Russell City, a brother, Ralph Haight, Kane and several nieces and nephews along with Sister-in-law, Kathy Haight, Kane and a brother-in-law, Barry Kinney, Kane. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Kinney and 3 brothers, Thomas Haight, Daniel Haight and Jack Haight.

Friends will be received at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. 103 S. Fraley St Kane, Pennsylvania 16735 Saturday from Noon until 1pm. Funeral and committal services will be held at 1PM in the funeral Home with Rev. David Pfleiger, Chaplin at The Lutheran Home at Kane officiating. Burial will be in Gibbs Hill Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired may be made to the McKean County SPCA 80 Glenwood Avenue Bradford, PA 16701

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.