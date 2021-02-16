Details Released on Pursuit, Arrest in Relation to Abducted Teen Located in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional details on the pursuit and arrest related to the abducted teen located in Venango County on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from North Tonawanda Police Department, 17-year-old Stephanie White (pictured below) was abducted on February 15 on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Towanda, New York, by 50-year-old Micheal Mesko (pictured above) who she had a “full stay away order of protection against.”

Police say the child was taken under circumstances that led them to believe she may have been in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death, and it was suspected that Mesko was taking her out of state.

An Amber Alert was then issued, and police utilized every resource available to track and locate the suspect vehicle involved in the abduction.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, FBI agents assisting in the investigation were notified the suspect vehicle was seen at a rest stop off of Interstate 80 near Harrisville, Pa.

Trooper Michelle McGee, Community Service Officer for the Franklin-based State Police, told exploreVenango.com a trooper was then able to confirm the suspect vehicle was parked at the TA truck stop in Barkeyville, and the vehicle was occupied.

McGee noted the trooper first attempted to speak to the occupants, at which point the driver pulled away and a pursuit ensued.

However, the pursuit remained short.

McGee said that as the vehicle attempted to flee on Interstate 80 westbound at the Barkeyville Exit, the pursing trooper performed a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver and was able to stop the vehicle safely.

The occupants of the vehicle were then officially identified as Mesco and White.

According to McGee, there were no injuries reported.

Mesco was then taken into custody without further incident, while White was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

“This is another instance where the Pennsylvania Amber Alert system worked and brought an incident to a close with the best possible outcome,” McGee said.

She noted that police do not know what brought Mesco to the Venango County area or what his intended destination was.

According to the release from the North Tonawanda Police, they are currently working with the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Federal Authorities to complete an investigation into the incident.

Mesco is currently in federal custody and state charges are pending.

