Donald Edward Amareld, Sr. passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was 92.

Born in Barnstable, Massachusetts, he was a long-term resident of Cranberry, Venango County.

Don was a proud WWII Navy Veteran, Professional Truck Driver, and Auto Mechanic

He was preceded in death by his Parents (Harry and Ethel), Wives (Ruth and Betty), A Very Special Friend (Gert), Siblings (Gloria and Bill); Son (Dennis), Stepson (Bill), Grandson (Michael), and Son and Daughter-in Laws (Bill, Linda and Tara).

Don is survived by his six children: Donald (Diane), Christina (Lynn), Kathryn, Thomas (Nancie), Harry (Dawn), Robert, and Stepdaughter in Law (Barbara). He had 14 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren.

He was a Life-Time Member of the VFW in Oil City, American Legion Post 720 and the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club, both in Knox.

Don enjoyed attending the USS Huntington Ship Reunions, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox, with Pastor Larry Aldrich, pastor of the New Life Community Chapel in Cranberry, officiating over the service.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home on Friday by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Interment will take place in the Georgeville Cemetery in Rockland Township, Venango County.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don’s memory to the VFW or American Legion.

Online condolences may be sent to Don’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

