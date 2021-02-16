Glenn Shields, 74, of (Mt. Pleasant) Summerville, died Thursday evening, February 11, 2021 following an illness at UPMC Altoona.

Born in Brookville on July 26, 1946, he was the son of the late H. Glenn and Mary Frew Shields.

He was a 1964 graduate of Brookville Area High School and obtained certification from Tampa Journeymen’s School.

He proudly served his country from 1966-1972 in the US Army Reserves.

On October 31, 1970 at Christian Mission Alliance Church in Clarion, he married the former Millie I. Mackey. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary this past October.

He worked at O-I in Clarion for 47 years. He was the last employee to leave the plant when it closed.

He attended Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church.

His hobbies included farming, his John Deere, tinkering in his garage, hunting, socializing and he LOVED his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Millie, he is survived by his son, Michael (Andrea) Shields; a daughter, Melisa (Michael) Ion; two brothers, David F. (Linda Kunselman) Shields and Stephen (Laurel) Shields; a sister, Mary Jane (John) Waclo; five grandchildren, Joshua, Brandon, Cheyenne, Shelby and Sydney; and five great grandchildren, Carter, Harrison, Keegan, Jace and Chloe.

Family will receive friends Friday, February 19, 2021 from 5-8 PM, at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa. Covid-19 protocols will be observed during all services held for Mr. Shields.

A Live Stream of the funeral service for Mr. Shields will be available to view on Saturday, February, 20, 2021 at 11AM with the Reverend J. Ray Baker, officiating.

Live Stream of this service may be viewed by clicking the camera icon at the bottom of his obituary page on www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain addition information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

