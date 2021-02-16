Hearing for Man Arrested Following Pursuit That Ended After Deployment of Spike Strips in Clarion Township Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for a man arrested following a pursuit that ended after police deployed spike strips in Clarion Township.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Edward Anthony Lallo Jr., of North East, Pa., is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:45 a.m. on February 16.

He faces the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3



– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor– Person In Towed Vehicle, Summary– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary (seven counts)– Careless Driving, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary (seven counts)– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (40 counts)– Failure to Stop at Red Signal, Summary (2 counts)– Follow Too Closely, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Drive on Sidewalk, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:51 a.m. on Sunday, February 7, Punxsutawney-based State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white International Harvester utility-style truck with tinted windows and no DOT markings on the vehicle on Interstate 80 westbound.

The complaint notes that because of the size of the truck, the tint, and the lack of markings, police believed it to be a commercial motor vehicle, and attempted to conduct a stop for a commercial motor vehicle inspection.

According to the complaint, after police activated their emergency lights and siren in the area of the 71-mile marker in Clarion Township, the driver failed to stop. Units from the Clarion-based State Police then joined the pursuit, attempting to pull out from a cross-over on Interstate 80 in front of the vehicle, but the vehicle then used the cross-over to move to the eastbound lanes and began traveling east.

As the pursuit continued east on Interstate 80, Clarion-based State Police took over the lead, and the suspect vehicle exited the interstate at Exit 64 and traveled north toward Clarion Borough.

The complaint notes the vehicle went through the borough, then through the Wendy’s parking lot into an alley, failing to stop at multiple stop signs. It then traveled onto U.S. 322, heading back toward the interstate through Clarion Borough, Strattanville Borough, and Clarion Township.

Police were then able to successfully deploy spike strips on the vehicle just prior to an intersection with Interstate 80.

According to the complaint, the vehicle then turned onto Olean Trail Road and continued to the intersection with Corsica Road, where the driver, later identified as Edward Lallo, attempted to flee on foot. He was subsequently taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

When questioned, Lallo told police he was traveling to Erie to see his mother, and reported that he had taken the vehicle from “some shady people” and said it was stolen. He said he did not know who the truck belonged to and said that “they shuffle cars around from place to place.” He also reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine and said he did not stop because he did not have a driver’s license.

Lallo was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:30 p.m. on February 7.

RELATED:

Police Utilize Spike Strips to End Pursuit in Clarion Township

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.