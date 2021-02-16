Janice E. Johnston, 75, of Shippenville, formerly of Clarion, died February 13, 2021 at their winter home, The Palms Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Born in Oil City, PA on September 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Geraldine Kribbs Ashbaugh.

She worked as a secretary and book keeper, was a member of the Clarion American Legion Post 66 auxiliary.

Janice was married on October 24, 1964, to James G. Johnston who survives.

Also surviving are her siblings, Mary Beers of Clarion, Joyce Paine of CA, Darrell Ashbaugh of Knox, Jolene Harmon and husband Harold of NC and Diane Kapp of Knox area.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Fred and Ronnie.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

