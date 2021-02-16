Juveniles Who Fled Taylor Diversion Program Located

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say three juveniles who left the Taylor Diversion Program without permission were safely located a short time later.

Around 5:09 a.m. on February 13, Marienville-based State Police were asked to respond to Tionesta Borough in reference to three juvenile females leaving Taylor Diversion Program without having permission to do so.

Police say the three juveniles were safely located around 7:30 a.m. on February 13 and were returned to Taylor Diversion Program.

