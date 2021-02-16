Keith Shick, 64, of Mayport, died Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home.

Born July 1, 1956 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Clyde and Virginia Exley Shick.

He was a 1975 graduate of Redbank High School.

On August 1, 1995 in Eufaula, Oklahoma he married the former Janet L. Gustin. She survives.

Mr. Shick previously worked at Glen-Gery and 18 years out of state in heavy highway lane construction.

He was a member of the VFW and FOE in New Bethlehem.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing (especially Steel Head on Lake Erie), gardening and canning, riding four wheelers, smoking meats and cheeses, and drinking beer.

In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by a son, Kyle (Heidi Hollobaugh) Gustin; a brother, Steve (Sherry) Shick; a granddaughter, Courtney (Scott Drenning) Gustin; and a great granddaughter, Sophia Drenning.

His parents preceded him in death.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no public services held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

