Knox Woman Accused of Depositing Fraudulent Check Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman is facing a hearing today on felony theft charges for reportedly depositing and spending the money from a fraudulent check.

Court documents indicate 49-year-old Elizabeth Ann Ferroni is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:30 a.m. on February 16, on the following charges:

– Theft by Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

– Bad Checks, Misdemeanor 2

She is currently free on her own recognizance.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in September 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Cyphert, of PSP Clarion, was dispatched to a report of theft by deception involving a bad check at the ATM of a banking institution in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:53 p.m. on September 28, 2020.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Elizabeth Ann Ferroni deposited a check from the Kentucky Federal Credit Union in the amount of $1,480.00 into her bank account at 12:57 p.m. on August 31 that went directly into her bank account. She then spent the money in its entirety by September 1. The banking institution was then notified by the Federal Reserve that the check was fraudulent.

The bank made multiple phone call attempts to reach Ferroni and also sent certified mail to inform her of the fraudulent check and that she would be held responsible for it. She was also informed, via certified mail, that charges would be filed if she failed to resolve the issue, the complaint indicates.

However, according to the complaint, Ferroni failed to ever respond or attempt to resolve the issue with the banking institution.

The charges were filed against Ferroni through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on December 16.

