Larry Paul Walker, 74 formerly of Prospect Street Warren, PA died Monday January 25, 2021 in St Vincent Hospital, Erie.

Born July 11, 1946 in Kane Mr. Walker was a son of Clarence and Dorothy Latshaw Walker. On April 16, 1979 in Sugar Grove he married the former Linda Lou Beers who passed away May 9, 2018.

Mr. Walker attended school in Kane and enjoyed watching wrestling along with scary and spooky movies and collecting antiques. He had worked for Deluxe Metal and later for Inner Electric in Warren.

Surviving are a daughter, Dawn Lopezperez and a son Larry Walker, 6 grandchildren, a brother; Arden (Bonnie) Walker, Kane and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Lois Kearney, Mary Jean Carlson and Bernice Walker and a brother Winifred “Bud” Walker.

Private graveside committal services will be held at the Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens on Lakes to the Sea Highway in Franklin

Memorials if desired may be made to the McKean County SPCA or the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.