Local Man Arrested on Assault, Terroristic Threats Charges

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redTIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is behind bars facing assault, terroristic threats, and other charges in relation to an incident in Tionesta Township on Sunday night.

Around 8:32 p.m. on February 14, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of an active domestic incident between a man and a woman at a location on Stitzinger Road.

Police say the man was identified as 65-year-old William Yurt, of Tionesta, and the victim is listed as a 56-year-old female from Tionesta.

Court documents indicate Yurt was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 11:50 p.m. on February 14, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2
– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Specific details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Unable to post $35,000.00 monetary bail, Yurt was lodged in the Warren County Jail.


