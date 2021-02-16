Local Man Arrested on Assault, Terroristic Threats Charges

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is behind bars facing assault, terroristic threats, and other charges in relation to an incident in Tionesta Township on Sunday night.

Around 8:32 p.m. on February 14, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of an active domestic incident between a man and a woman at a location on Stitzinger Road.

Police say the man was identified as 65-year-old William Yurt, of Tionesta, and the victim is listed as a 56-year-old female from Tionesta.

Court documents indicate Yurt was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 11:50 p.m. on February 14, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Specific details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Unable to post $35,000.00 monetary bail, Yurt was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.