Robert R. “Bob” Lingenfelter, 80, of Ringgold, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Penn Highlands, Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

He was born May 24, 1940 to Ralph and Nellie (Adams) Lingenfelter in Punxsutawney.

Bob attended the Ringgold United Methodist Church. He worked as a foreman for the Doverspike Coal Company, the McKay Coal Company and retired from Cookport Coal Company. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, working in the garden with his wife and mechanical work.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margie (Alcorn) Lingenfelter, Ringgold, a son, Brian “Fuzz” Lingenfelter and wife Kimberlee, a daughter, Cindy Snyder and husband Bradley, whom all are from Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Kylee Lingenfelter, Mitchell McCracken, Corinna Smith and husband Christian, Brady Snyder and Fiancé Dakota, Ciara Rupp; three great grandchildren, Emma Smith, Trenten Rupp, Carsen Rupp, and a brother Richard Lingenfelter, Sigel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Shirley Olsen and a brother Reed Lingenfelter.

Services are private.

The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Interment will take place at the Ringgold United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Company, 163, Fire Hall Road, Ringgold, PA 15770.

