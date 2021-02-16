Rosemarie A. Berger of Oil City passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Sunday Feb. 14, 2021 after a brief illness.

Rose was born March 16, 1929 in Olean, NY. She was the daughter of the late Pietro Quattro and Susan Cottone Quattro Gifford.

She graduated from Oil City High School in 1947.

On April 6, 1976 she was married to Floyd S. Berger in Allentown, PA. , and he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2004.

In her earlier years, Rose worked as a secretary for the Oilwell Supply Corporation from 1947-1952, for the Pennsylvania Department of Highways from 1954 to 1962 and for Pennzoil from 1962-1965. In 1965 she began working as a travel agent for AAA Travel Agency in Oil City and Reno, PA.

During her career as a travel agent, she traveled to many states in the United States, and to Puerto Rico, Canada, England, Portugal, France, Italy, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Australia, Egypt and Mexico. She personally escorted 3 tours to Hawaii and took several cruises to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Cancun. She retired from this position in 1997 after 32 years of service.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Thomas of Oil City, and one son, Mark Thomas & his wife, Wendy, of Oil City. She is also survived by a brother, Robert Quattro & his wife Nicoletta, of Fairfield, CT; a sister in-law Judy Quattro of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Francis Quattro, and two sisters-in-law, Helen Leh, and Ginny Redfield.

Rose was a life-long member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City. In her later years, when she was confined to her home, she enjoyed receiving visits from many Eucharistic Ministers, priests and deacons.

Her family will have a private service at the funeral home with Fr. John Miller, Presiding. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Joseph Church 35 Pearl Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home in in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

