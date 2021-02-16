Say What?!: Deer Crash Through Homes in Pennsylvania Neighborhood

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. – A small herd of deer ran through a Pennsylvania neighborhood, and at least two of the animals rampaged through local homes.

Jackie Janes, of New Wilmington, said her doorbell camera recorded footage of the deer that crashed into her home through the front door, ran around inside, and left through the same door.

