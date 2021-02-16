Muddy Paws Grooming Sees Stellar Opening Week

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Muddy Paws Grooming, located at J&J Feeds and Needs on Paint Boulevard in Shippenville, has seen a lot of interest since its opening earlier this month.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to groomer MaKayla Magness, the grooming service had a soft opening in January, mainly for friends and family, and then held its official opening on February 1.

“It’s actually going really well,” Magness told exploreClarion.com.

She noted that after the business set up its Facebook page on February 4, they received so many calls, they were booked solid for the next week.

Magness, a 2016 graduate of North Clarion High School, said she’s always wanted to get into the field of dog grooming, but wasn’t sure about how to go about it.

“When the opportunity presented itself, I was ready for a career change, so I went for it.”

According to Magness, a grooming service was something that J&J Feeds and Needs wanted to start offering, but they needed someone to take on the grooming itself, so she took the opportunity to start learning.

“There’s a lot of research that goes into learning the basics, and then I spent time training with a local groomer, too.”

Muddy Paws Grooming is currently offering baths, de-shedding, haircuts, and nail trims.

“It’s really about what the customer wants. If they want something specific, we’ll do everything we can to provide what they want and cater to their needs.”

Magness said growing up on a farm, she’d always had dogs, and had always had an interest in dogs, so grooming was just a natural fit for her.

“I love all of it. You really get to see the different dogs’ personalities, and when you sent the final result, how the grooming turns out, that’s my favorite part.”

Muddy Paws Grooming is currently open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. Their number is 814-226-6066.

