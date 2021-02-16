 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Muddy Paws Grooming Sees Stellar Opening Week

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

52997FF3-1B12-4FE0-BC0D-793E04F7BDDBSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Muddy Paws Grooming, located at J&J Feeds and Needs on Paint Boulevard in Shippenville, has seen a lot of interest since its opening earlier this month.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to groomer MaKayla Magness, the grooming service had a soft opening in January, mainly for friends and family, and then held its official opening on February 1.

“It’s actually going really well,” Magness told exploreClarion.com.

She noted that after the business set up its Facebook page on February 4, they received so many calls, they were booked solid for the next week.

Magness, a 2016 graduate of North Clarion High School, said she’s always wanted to get into the field of dog grooming, but wasn’t sure about how to go about it.

“When the opportunity presented itself, I was ready for a career change, so I went for it.”

7C518CA2-A92D-462D-8BB1-6324353E90A7

According to Magness, a grooming service was something that J&J Feeds and Needs wanted to start offering, but they needed someone to take on the grooming itself, so she took the opportunity to start learning.

“There’s a lot of research that goes into learning the basics, and then I spent time training with a local groomer, too.”

Muddy Paws Grooming is currently offering baths, de-shedding, haircuts, and nail trims.

“It’s really about what the customer wants. If they want something specific, we’ll do everything we can to provide what they want and cater to their needs.”

Magness said growing up on a farm, she’d always had dogs, and had always had an interest in dogs, so grooming was just a natural fit for her.

“I love all of it. You really get to see the different dogs’ personalities, and when you sent the final result, how the grooming turns out, that’s my favorite part.”

Muddy Paws Grooming is currently open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday by appointment. Their number is 814-226-6066.

FB2116E7-CF29-4D03-98F9-74BF1B013DCC


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.