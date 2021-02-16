Steven D. Wilson, 60, a resident of Oak Grove Circle, Franklin died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his family; after being suddenly stricken with a medical emergency.

He was born November 7, 1960 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: Ronald and Jane Hovis Wilson.

He was a 1978 graduate of Franklin High School.

Steve had worked as a machinist at H&H Tool Company in Meadville.

He enjoyed the shooting sports, golfing, and riding his Harley. He was happiest as a grandfather to his four grandchildren, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was married June 19, 1982 to the former Carol L. Beach, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 38 years, he is survived by three daughters: Rebecca Schleifer and her husband, John Schleifer, Jr. of Cranberry; Stephanie Viele and her husband John; and Samantha Wilson and her companion, Matthew McClintock all of Franklin; and by his dear grandchildren: Kyleigh Schleifer; Lilith Schleifer; Paige Viele; and Ruby Mae McClintock.

Also surviving are five sisters: Rhonda Wilson of Franklin; Pam Latchaw; and her husband, Jeff of Shelby, NC; Cindy Green and her husband, Lloyd of Franklin; Carrie Pedersen and her husband, Jeff of Conneaut Lake; and Melinda Ganoe and her husband, Ron of Cooperstown; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Virginia.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family, and will be announced at a later time once COVID restrictions are somewhat more relaxed.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

