SPONSORED: A Twist in Plans for the C & A Trees Spring Seminar/Workshop

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

ca-trees-flowersCLARION, Pa. – Due to ongoing COVID-19 guidelines, C & A Trees has added a “twist” to their spring seminar/workshop.

Option 1: Please refer to the back of your ticket.

Option 2: If you still want to participate in some fun for the day, including planting your planter(s)/basket(s) and taking advantage of the “Show Specials” and store credit here is your opportunity.

As a result of COVID-19 guidelines, they will be unable to do the seminar, lunch, and hors d’oeuvres.

Nevertheless, the twist in plans allows the following:

C & A Trees has scheduled times for everyone to have an opportunity to come to plant your planter(s)/basket(s).

Here are the time slots for the MORNING event:

Ticket numbers 1-30, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Ticket numbers 31-60, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Ticket numbers 61-90, 11:00 a.m. to Noon
Ticket numbers 91-120, Noon to 1:00 p.m.
Ticket numbers 121-150, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Here are the time slots for the AFTERNOON event:

Ticket numbers 1-30, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Ticket numbers 31-60, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Ticket numbers 61-90, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Ticket numbers 91-120, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you have any questions or would still like to purchase a ticket, please call 814-745-3232.

ca trees logo


