A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Calm wind.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 27. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night – Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 25. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

