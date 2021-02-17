AAA: Pa. Gas Prices Rise as Oil Continues to Climb

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is four cents higher this week at $2.810 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.810

Average price during the week of February 8, 2021: $2.774



The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.848 Altoona

$2.813 Beaver

$2.864 Bradford

$2.849 Brookville

$2.857 Butler

$2.782 Clarion

$2.836 DuBois

$2.855 Erie

$2.682 Greensburg

$2.874 Indiana

$2.748 Jeannette

$2.873 Kittanning

$2.499 Latrobe

$2.855 Meadville

$2.872 Mercer

$2.641 New Castle

$2.855 New Kensington

$2.859 Oil City

$2.819 Pittsburgh

$2.799 Sharon

$2.873 Uniontown

$2.867 Warren

$2.801 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Pump prices continue to move upward, despite low demand. This is the result of increasing oil prices, which settled at $59.47/barrel at the end of Friday’s formal trading session (West Texas Intermediate). Crude oil accounts for more than 50 cents of every dollar spent at the pump, and prices have been increasing since the beginning of the year. Today’s price for crude is about $4 less than last year’s most expensive price of $63.27/barrel (on January 6, 2020).

Today’s national gas price average is $2.51. Nearly 40 state averages are already more than they were last year, with half of those averages seeing double-digit increases. Demand has averaged 7.7 million b/d since January. The last time it measured below 8 million b/d during the first six weeks of the year was 2001.

Precisely how expensive gas will get this year is largely dependent on crude price and demand. The price of crude is still $10–$12/barrel lower than when the national average neared $3/gallon in 2018. Barring any outstanding or unforeseen circumstances, AAA believes that there would have to be a major spike in demand (returning to normal peak driving season levels) and sustained crude oil prices for gasoline prices to reach that high this year.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

