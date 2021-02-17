 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

AAA: Pa. Gas Prices Rise as Oil Continues to Climb

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

valeroThe average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is four cents higher this week at $2.810 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

(Photo by Nick O’Brien.)

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.810
Average price during the week of February 8, 2021: $2.774

Average price during the week of February 18, 2020: $2.724

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:      

$2.848      Altoona
$2.813      Beaver
$2.864      Bradford
$2.849      Brookville
$2.857      Butler
$2.782      Clarion
$2.836      DuBois
$2.855      Erie
$2.682      Greensburg
$2.874      Indiana
$2.748      Jeannette
$2.873      Kittanning
$2.499      Latrobe
$2.855      Meadville
$2.872      Mercer
$2.641      New Castle
$2.855      New Kensington
$2.859      Oil City
$2.819      Pittsburgh
$2.799      Sharon
$2.873      Uniontown
$2.867      Warren
$2.801      Washington

Trend Analysis:

Pump prices continue to move upward, despite low demand. This is the result of increasing oil prices, which settled at $59.47/barrel at the end of Friday’s formal trading session (West Texas Intermediate). Crude oil accounts for more than 50 cents of every dollar spent at the pump, and prices have been increasing since the beginning of the year. Today’s price for crude is about $4 less than last year’s most expensive price of $63.27/barrel (on January 6, 2020).

Today’s national gas price average is $2.51. Nearly 40 state averages are already more than they were last year, with half of those averages seeing double-digit increases. Demand has averaged 7.7 million b/d since January. The last time it measured below 8 million b/d during the first six weeks of the year was 2001.

Precisely how expensive gas will get this year is largely dependent on crude price and demand. The price of crude is still $10–$12/barrel lower than when the national average neared $3/gallon in 2018. Barring any outstanding or unforeseen circumstances, AAA believes that there would have to be a major spike in demand (returning to normal peak driving season levels) and sustained crude oil prices for gasoline prices to reach that high this year.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.