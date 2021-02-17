Career Center’s “Coins for a Cure” Campaign Aims to Help Cancer Patients in Financial Need

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Career Center’s annual “Coins for a Cure” campaign raised over $5,000 for the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center.

Unfortunately, cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic. Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, the students at the Clarion County Career Center were unable to complete a traditional fundraiser as they have done in years past.

Instead, the campaign reverted to its original format of placing coin containers in all the classrooms to allow students to contribute loose change to the cause.

Each of the trade programs competed to see which one could raise the highest amount, with all money raised being donated to the Clarion Sunshine Project at the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.

The Welding and Fabrication program donated the highest amount and will be awarded a pizza party.

The Construction Technology and Diesel Technology programs came in a close second and third place with donations and will be awarded a tray of cookies.

The total collected was an astounding $5,187.19, bringing the Career Center’s nine-year donation total to the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center to almost $37,000.

Traci Wildeson, Director, and Linda Skelley, Confidential Secretary and Community Outreach team member delivered the donation to Tracy Myers, Office Manager at the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center.

Since student assemblies could not be conducted this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tracy Myers is planning to record a video message to share with the students. Each year, she tells the students how these funds benefit those fighting cancer.

All funds were donated to the Clarion Sunshine Project to help those in financial need while they are being treated for cancer.

Career Center Administration said the teamwork displayed during “Coins for a Cure” was evident by the donation amount the students and staff achieved throughout the campaign.

