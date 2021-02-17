Clarion Co. Republican Committee Votes to Censure Ridge for “Actions Against Party and Trump”

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee recently met and voted unanimously to censure former Governor Tom Ridge for “his actions against the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump.”

According to a news release from committee chairman Rick Rathfon, Ridge’s support for Joe Biden for president and his involvement with the Lincoln Project, whose co-founder is accused of sexual harassment of 21 men, calls into question both Ridge’s credibility and his integrity.

“Our goal moving forward is to help elect true conservative Republicans in the 2022 and 2024 elections and to do that we need to distance ourselves from people like Pat Toomey and Tom Ridge,” the release states.

