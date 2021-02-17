 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Co. Republican Committee Votes to Censure Ridge for “Actions Against Party and Trump”

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-k7j7UC7goYz0sCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee recently met and voted unanimously to censure former Governor Tom Ridge for “his actions against the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump.”

According to a news release from committee chairman Rick Rathfon, Ridge’s support for Joe Biden for president and his involvement with the Lincoln Project, whose co-founder is accused of sexual harassment of 21 men, calls into question both Ridge’s credibility and his integrity.

“Our goal moving forward is to help elect true conservative Republicans in the 2022 and 2024 elections and to do that we need to distance ourselves from people like Pat Toomey and Tom Ridge,” the release states.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.