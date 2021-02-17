Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Prime Rib With Horseradish Sauce

This mild horseradish sauce complements the beef’s great flavor!

Ingredients

1 bone-in beef rib roast (4 to 6 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil



1 to 2 teaspoons coarsely ground pepper

Horseradish sauce:

1 cup sour cream

3 to 4 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions

-Preheat oven to 450°. Brush roast with oil; rub with pepper. Place roast, fat side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, 15 minutes.

-Reduce heat to 325°. Bake 2-3/4 hours or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°), basting with pan drippings every 30 minutes.

-Let stand 10-15 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the sauce ingredients. Serve with beef.

